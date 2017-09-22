WFAA
Close

Comedian DeRay Davis

Funny man DeRay Davis stops by while he's in town for his comedy tour.

WFAA 10:03 AM. CDT September 22, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories