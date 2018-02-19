WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Check out upscale vinyl options at 50 Floor

Call (877) 50-FLOOR for more information or go to www.50floor.com.

WFAA 11:38 AM. CST February 19, 2018

Call (877) 50-FLOOR for more information or go to www.50floor.com.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories