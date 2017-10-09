WFAA
Close

Check out The new Champ at the State Fair of Texas

The new Grand Champion Steer at the State Fair of Texas will stand on the fair grounds all year long.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 3:19 PM. CDT October 09, 2017

Go to bigtex.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories