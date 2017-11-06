WFAA
Close

Check out the cooling technology of Nectar Sleep Mattress

Call (888) 8-NECTAR for more information or go to www.nectarsleep.com.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 11:33 AM. CST November 06, 2017

Call (888) 8-NECTAR for more information or go to www.nectarsleep.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories