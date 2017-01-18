WFAA
Close

Check out Jettison, One of Dallas' Best New Bars

From coffee to cocktails, the owner of Houndstooth Coffee has a new place to hang out!

Dawn Hensley, WFAA 4:18 PM. CST January 18, 2017

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories