WFAA
Close

Check out fun socks and cool tuxedos from Al's Formal Wear

Al's Formal Wear

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 11:50 AM. CDT August 14, 2017

Go to http://alsformalwear.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories