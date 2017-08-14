WFAA
Close

Celebrity personal trainers Chris and Heidi Powell introduce Fresh by Transform

Go to www.freshbytransform.com for more information.

WFAA 11:37 AM. CDT August 14, 2017

Go to www.freshbytransform.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories