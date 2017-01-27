Close Celebrate the Chinese New Year with Lions Dancers and Drummers CHINESE LION DANCERS Ellen Sackett, WFAA 1:22 PM. CST January 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Chinese New Year Festival is Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Crow Collection of Asian Art in Dallas. Visit www.crowcollection.org for more information. Copyright 2016 WFAA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS VIDEO RELEASED FROM AQIB TALIB INVESTIGATION ANTI-TRUMP POST PROMPTS INVESTIGATION BUILDING THE WALL FALLOUT IN FORT WORTH AFTER BODYCAM RELEASE Did you know, Dallas: Hurts Donuts RAPE VICTIM FIGHTS FOR A VOICE MAN CHARGED, FAMILY CLEARED AFTER VIDEO LEAKS DALLAS TEENAGER LIVES OUT HIS DREAM Trump: Mexico meeting would be 'fruitless' Actor kills himself on Facebook Live More Stories Deadly accident shuts down US 75 Jan 27, 2017, 4:41 a.m. TASA: 455 Texas school districts oppose A-F rating system Jan 27, 2017, 1:07 p.m. Despite feeling re-victimized, a North Texas rape… Jan 27, 2017, 8:10 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs