Celebrate the Chinese New Year with Lions Dancers and Drummers

CHINESE LION DANCERS

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 1:22 PM. CST January 27, 2017

The Chinese New Year Festival is Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Crow Collection of Asian Art in Dallas. Visit www.crowcollection.org for more information. 

