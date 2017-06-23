WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

Celebrate Summer! The Reunion Lawn Party series kicks off June 24

Go to www.reuniontower.com for more information.

WFAA 12:37 PM. CDT June 23, 2017

Go to www.reuniontower.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories