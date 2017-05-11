WFAA
Close

Celebrate Patsy Cline at the Uptown Theatre in Grand Prairie

Celebrate the country music legend at Uptown Theatre in Grand Prairie.

WFAA 12:08 PM. CDT May 11, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories