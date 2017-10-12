Celebrate National Gumbo Day with Razzoo's

Kitchen Sink Gumbo

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

Servings: 12

1 Cup Clarified butter or salad oIl

1 Cup All purpose flour

1 Cup Yellow onions, 1/2" dice

1 Cup Green Bell Pepper, 1/2" dice

1 Cup Celery, 1/2" dice

2 Tablespoons Garlic

1 pound Tomatoes, diced, with juice

2 Tablespoons Cajun spice

1 1/2 teaspoons Cayenne pepper

2 Tablespoons File powder

1/4 Cup Fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 Cup Green onion, sliced

3 Each Bay leaf

2 3/4 Quarts Seafood stock

2 Cups Okra, 1/2" slices

To Taste Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon Olive oil

1 Pound Chicken breast, cubed

1 Pound Smoked andouille sausage, sliced, ,

1 Pound Shrimp, peeled & deveined

1 Pound Mild white fish (such as Cod or Tilapia)

1/2 Cup Seafood stock

As Needed Cooked white rice

Heat the butter or oil in a heavy pan (cast iron or heavy dutch oven works best). Slowly add the flour, whisking

constantly, until all the flour is incorporated and the roux is smooth. Lower heat to medium and continue cooking

25-30 minutes until the roux is a deep brown, the color of chocolate. Remove pan from heat and set aside.

Heat a large, 8-quart pot on the stove over medium heat. Place the onions, peppers, celery and garlic in the pot

(no oil or butter) and spread to cover the bottom so they will cook evenly. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 20

minutes to caramelize the veggies. They should be very brown but not burnt.

Add the tomatoes (with juices), cajun spice, cayenne, file, parsley and green onion. Mix well, scraping the bottom of the pan to deglaze while cooking for 5 minutes.

Add the roux to the pan with the vegetable mixture and stir to combine.

Slowly add the seafood stock and bay leaves, mix well, and bring to a simmer. Cook uncovered 30 minutes,

stirring occasionally.

Add the Okra, cover the pot and cook an additional 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.

*** Recipe can be made ahead to this point and refrigerated for 2 - 3 days.

If necessary, reheat gumbo over medium heat to bring to a simmer.

In a large pot, heat olive oil. Add the chicken breast cubes and the andouille sausage. Cook until chicken begins

to brown, the fat is rendered from the sausage and the edges are crisp.

Add the shrimp and fish to the pot along with the seafood stock. Cook 4-5 minutes to allow the seafood to poach,

stirring to deglaze the pan.

Add the gumbo to the pot, stir and bring to a simmer. Let simmer 5 minutes.

Serve in bowls with white rice and crusty bread.

