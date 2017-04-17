WFAA
Cedar Hill Toddler Wins Parents Magazine Cover Model Contest

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 11:35 AM. CDT April 17, 2017

Meet Camri Ethridge, the winner of the Parents Magazine and Dreft America's Messiest Baby Cover Contest. 

