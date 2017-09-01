WFAA
Close

CC Carpet is much more than just carpet

Call (214) 631-0704 or go to cccarpet.com for more information.

WFAA 4:21 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories