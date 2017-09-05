WFAA
Close

Captain D's Seafood Kitchen is expanding in North Texas

Go to Captiands.com for more information.

WFAA 12:16 PM. CDT September 05, 2017

Go to Captiands.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories