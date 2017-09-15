WFAA
Close

BTS: TGI Fridays, Where Every Day is Friday!

Take a look behind-the-scenes at the corporate headquarters and test kitchen in Dallas!

WFAA 11:33 AM. CDT September 15, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories