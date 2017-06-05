WFAA
Close

Bright, white summer smile! Power Swabs Father's Day Risk-Free Offer

Call (800) 495-7886 for more information or go to www.PowerSwabs.com.

WFAA 11:23 AM. CDT June 05, 2017

Call (800) 495-7886 for more information or go to www.PowerSwabs.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories