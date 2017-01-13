WFAA
Close

Breakdancing to Bach on the GMT stage!

RED BULL FLYING BACH

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 11:55 AM. CST January 13, 2017

Visit www.liveatthemajestic.com for tickets to see Red Bull Flying Bach at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. 

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories