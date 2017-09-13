WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Baylor Scott & White: Atrial Fibrillation Treatment

Call (800) 4-BAYLOR or go to baylorhearthospital.com/afib for more information.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 12:51 PM. CDT September 13, 2017

Call (800) 4-BAYLOR or go to baylorhearthospital.com/afib for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories