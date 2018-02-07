WFAA
Close

Bariatric Surgery Can Improve Heart Health

Go to NicholsonClinic.com to learn more about the benefits and life-saving impact of bariatric surgery.

WFAA 12:36 PM. CST February 07, 2018

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories