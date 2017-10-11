WFAA
Close

Barbecue tips from Ren Blanks of Ranch House Barbecue

Ranch House Barbecue is located at 1408 NE Big Bend Trail in Glen Rose. Call (254) 897-3441 for more information.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 1:05 PM. CDT October 11, 2017

Ranch House Barbecue is located at 1408 NE Big Bend Trail in Glen Rose. Call (254) 897-3441 for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories