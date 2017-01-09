Close Back to Clean for 2017 tje right way with Zerorez! Call (214) 37-CLEAN for more information or log onto www.zerorezdallas.com. WFAA 4:06 PM. CST January 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Call (214) 37-CLEAN for more information or log onto www.zerorezdallas.com. Copyright 2016 WFAA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family poisoned in deadly pesticide accident 5-year-old found dead; father missing Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff on I-45 Morning Weather Update Dallas tackles migrating homeless problem Family turning loss into a new mission Federal investigation into mid-air collision More Stories Fort Worth officer in controversial arrest video… Jan. 9, 2017, 12:30 p.m. Lt. Gov. Patrick announces re-election campaign Jan. 9, 2017, 11:31 a.m. Garland police seek suspect in woman's murder Jan. 9, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs