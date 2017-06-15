WFAA
Close

Another success story! How Dr. Bao Thai D.C. is reversing nerve damage

Call (214) 531-6602 for more information or go to www.fixthenerve.com.

WFAA 11:29 AM. CDT June 15, 2017

Call (214) 531-6602 for more information or go to www.fixthenerve.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories