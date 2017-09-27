WFAA
Close

Anna Sui's Country Strong fashion line arrives at select Macy's

Go to www.macys.com for more information

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 11:46 AM. CDT September 27, 2017

Go to www.macys.com for more information

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories