WFAA
Close

Amped up: Healthy Soups from Cafe Modern

Cafe Modern Chef Denise Shavandy shows us how to make healthy soups to help us live longer!

Dawn Hensley, WFAA 12:58 PM. CST January 04, 2017

West African Peanut Soup from Café Modern

Ingredients

3 LB        Sweet Potatoes, peeled, chopped

½ LB       Carrots, peeled, chopped

¾ LB       Onions, cleaned & trimmed, chopped

10 fl oz  Apple Juice

16 fl oz  V8 Vegetable Juice

64 fl oz  water

10 oz      Smooth Peanut Butter

3 TBSP   Piri Piri Spice Mix

Garnish

Balsamic reduction

Chopped peanuts

In large soup pot, combine sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, apple juice, and vegetable juice.  Bring to a simmer adding enough water to keep vegetables well submerged.  Continue to cook until vegetables are tender.  Add peanut butter and spice mix and simmer another 5 minutes.

Using an immersion blender puree till smooth.  Soup can be transferred and blended in a traditional blender but be careful with the hot liquid!  Add water till desired consistency.

Serve hot with a garnish of Balsamic reduction and chopped peanuts.

Piri Piri Spice Mix

1 TBSP   Paprika

2 tsp      dry oregano

2 tsp      ground ginger

2 tsp      ground cardamom

2 tsp      granulated garlic

2 tsp      onion powder

1 tsp      kosher salt

½ tsp     ground chile or cayenne

Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container.

===================================================

Lentil Soup from Café Modern

Ingredients

¼ cup    extra virgin olive oil

1 TBSP   Garlic, minced

1 ea        Onion, cleaned & trimmed, small dice

2 ea        Carrots, peeled, small dice

1 TBSP   Ginger, minced

3 cups   Tomato, diced

1 cup     Lentils, brown or green, picked over and rinsed

4 cups   Vegetable broth

2 cups   Water

2 tsp      Cumin, ground

2 tsp      Tumeric powder

1 tsp      Kosher salt, or more to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

Garnish:

Swiss Chard, chiffonade

Cilantro, fresh chopped

Goat Milk Yogurt

Directions

In a medium sized soup pot or dutch oven, saute onions and garlic.  Add remaining vegetables and saute 2-3 more minutes.  Ad lentils, vegetable broth, water and spices.  Bring to a simmer.  Continue to cook at a simmer until lentils are tender.  Adjust salt to taste.

Serve hot with a chiffonade of Swiss chard or chopped cilantro and a dollop of goat milk yogurt.

 

 

 

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories