Amped up: Healthy Soups from Cafe Modern

West African Peanut Soup from Café Modern

Ingredients

3 LB Sweet Potatoes, peeled, chopped

½ LB Carrots, peeled, chopped

¾ LB Onions, cleaned & trimmed, chopped

10 fl oz Apple Juice

16 fl oz V8 Vegetable Juice

64 fl oz water

10 oz Smooth Peanut Butter

3 TBSP Piri Piri Spice Mix

Garnish

Balsamic reduction

Chopped peanuts

In large soup pot, combine sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, apple juice, and vegetable juice. Bring to a simmer adding enough water to keep vegetables well submerged. Continue to cook until vegetables are tender. Add peanut butter and spice mix and simmer another 5 minutes.

Using an immersion blender puree till smooth. Soup can be transferred and blended in a traditional blender but be careful with the hot liquid! Add water till desired consistency.

Serve hot with a garnish of Balsamic reduction and chopped peanuts.

Piri Piri Spice Mix

1 TBSP Paprika

2 tsp dry oregano

2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground cardamom

2 tsp granulated garlic

2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp ground chile or cayenne

Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container.

===================================================

Lentil Soup from Café Modern

Ingredients

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 TBSP Garlic, minced

1 ea Onion, cleaned & trimmed, small dice

2 ea Carrots, peeled, small dice

1 TBSP Ginger, minced

3 cups Tomato, diced

1 cup Lentils, brown or green, picked over and rinsed

4 cups Vegetable broth

2 cups Water

2 tsp Cumin, ground

2 tsp Tumeric powder

1 tsp Kosher salt, or more to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

Garnish:

Swiss Chard, chiffonade

Cilantro, fresh chopped

Goat Milk Yogurt

Directions

In a medium sized soup pot or dutch oven, saute onions and garlic. Add remaining vegetables and saute 2-3 more minutes. Ad lentils, vegetable broth, water and spices. Bring to a simmer. Continue to cook at a simmer until lentils are tender. Adjust salt to taste.

Serve hot with a chiffonade of Swiss chard or chopped cilantro and a dollop of goat milk yogurt.

