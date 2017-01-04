Amped up: Healthy Soups from Cafe Modern

West African Peanut Soup from Café Modern
Ingredients
3 LB Sweet Potatoes, peeled, chopped
½ LB Carrots, peeled, chopped
¾ LB Onions, cleaned & trimmed, chopped
10 fl oz Apple Juice
16 fl oz V8 Vegetable Juice
64 fl oz water
10 oz Smooth Peanut Butter
3 TBSP Piri Piri Spice Mix
Garnish
Balsamic reduction
Chopped peanuts
In large soup pot, combine sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, apple juice, and vegetable juice. Bring to a simmer adding enough water to keep vegetables well submerged. Continue to cook until vegetables are tender. Add peanut butter and spice mix and simmer another 5 minutes.
Using an immersion blender puree till smooth. Soup can be transferred and blended in a traditional blender but be careful with the hot liquid! Add water till desired consistency.
Serve hot with a garnish of Balsamic reduction and chopped peanuts.
Piri Piri Spice Mix
1 TBSP Paprika
2 tsp dry oregano
2 tsp ground ginger
2 tsp ground cardamom
2 tsp granulated garlic
2 tsp onion powder
1 tsp kosher salt
½ tsp ground chile or cayenne
Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container.
Lentil Soup from Café Modern
Ingredients
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 TBSP Garlic, minced
1 ea Onion, cleaned & trimmed, small dice
2 ea Carrots, peeled, small dice
1 TBSP Ginger, minced
3 cups Tomato, diced
1 cup Lentils, brown or green, picked over and rinsed
4 cups Vegetable broth
2 cups Water
2 tsp Cumin, ground
2 tsp Tumeric powder
1 tsp Kosher salt, or more to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
Garnish:
Swiss Chard, chiffonade
Cilantro, fresh chopped
Goat Milk Yogurt
Directions
In a medium sized soup pot or dutch oven, saute onions and garlic. Add remaining vegetables and saute 2-3 more minutes. Ad lentils, vegetable broth, water and spices. Bring to a simmer. Continue to cook at a simmer until lentils are tender. Adjust salt to taste.
Serve hot with a chiffonade of Swiss chard or chopped cilantro and a dollop of goat milk yogurt.
