"America's Got Talent" Semi-Finalist Kadie Lynn Roberson performs "Mary Did You Know?"

© 2017 WFAA-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Jerry Jones' grandson has record-setting performance…Dec 23, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
-
iPhone owners sue Apple over software that slowed…Dec 23, 2017, 8:35 a.m.
-
McKinney widow in search of late husband's ringsDec 22, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs