WFAA
Close

Alanna gets Spooked at The Cutting Edge Haunted House

Go to www.cuttingedgehauntedhouse.com for more information.

WFAA 11:33 AM. CDT October 23, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories