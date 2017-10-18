WFAA
Close

Advanced Nerve and Laser Center: Relief for nerve damage pain

Dr. Bao Thai has a process no other doctor does that helps cure nerve damage.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 4:40 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

Call (214) 531-6602 or go to fixthenerve.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories