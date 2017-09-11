Addison Oktoberfest Celebrates 30 Years!

Paulaner Beer Braised Pork and German Sausages with House Made Sauerkraut

Serves 6

2# Boneless pork butt

1 link Bratwurst Sausage

1 link Grobe Sausage

1 link Smoked Bratwurst Sausage

1 onion, diced

2 carrots, diced

3 celery ribs, diced

3 cloves garlic, sliced

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 bottles Paulaner Oktoberfest Beer

4 sprigs fresh thyme

3 cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper

Heat a heavy stockpot over medium high heat. Season pork butt with salt and pepper. Add oil to stockpot, and carefully place pork in oil. Cook pork butt until brown on all sides. Add in remaining ingredients, cover and simmer for 2 ½ to 3 hours. Add sausage to stock and cook until just done. Remove pork and sausage to plate and serve over house made sauerkraut.

House Made Sauerkraut

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 slices bacon, diced

1 small onion, diced

1 bay leaf

1-teaspoon celery seed

1 head cabbage, sliced thin

½ cup Riesling wine

¼ cup cider vinegar

1 cup reserved stock from pork

Salt and pepper

In a large saucepan over medium heat, add oil and cook bacon until brown. Add onion and cabbage and cook until wilted. Add remaining ingredients and simmer until stock is reduced by half. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

