WFAA
Close

A Tasty Preview of The Food Truck Championship in Graham

Go to www.foodtruckchampionshipoftexas.com for more information.

WFAA 11:34 AM. CDT June 02, 2017

Go to www.foodtruckchampionshipoftexas.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories