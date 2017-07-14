WFAA
Close

A Pink Palette Design for a Little Girl's Room

IBB DESIGN

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 11:48 AM. CDT July 14, 2017

Contact Shay Geyer or other designers at IBB Design Fine Furnishings by logging onto the website ibbdesign.com

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories