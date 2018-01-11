WFAA
A Delicious Seafood Stew from The Keeper Restaurant

THE KEEPER

WFAA 1:44 PM. CST January 11, 2018

BUILDING YOUR BOWL OF CIOPPINO

 

1 each                    Pappardelle Portion                                        

 

1 TBSP                  Cottonseed Oil

1 TBSP                  Garlic, peeled and minced

1 TBSP                  Shallot, peeled and minced

 

3 each                    Large Shrimp, cleaned and deveined, tails removed

3 each                    Mussels, cleaned

2 ounces                Fish Filet, white fish (diced)

1 each                    U10 Scallop

1/2 tsp                    Kosher Salt

1/2 tsp                    House Pepper Mix                    

 

3 ounces                White Wine

        

12 ounces              Cioppino Base

 

1 TBSP                  Basil Chiffonade

2 tsp                       Lemon Zest

 

 

 

  1. Sauté garlic and shallots over medium heat in a large sauté pan for 15 seconds.
  2. Place shrimp, scallop, fish and mussels in the pan and sauté for 1 minute.
  3. Add the white wine and sauté for 1 minute.
  4. Place the noodles and the Cioppino base in the saute pan, and quickly bring to a simmer. 
  5. Once simmering, place the noodles in the center of the bowl, forming a tidy pile. Place shrimp, scallop and mussels around the outside of the noodles so they can be seen.
  6. Garnish with the herbs by placing it on top of the pasta.
  7. ENJOY!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

CIOPPINO BASE

 

¼ cup                                    Olive Oil

1 each                                    Yellow Onions, ¼ inch dice

1/2 cup                                   Green Onions, sliced ¼” thick rings, greens and whites

1 ½ TBSP                              Garlic, peeled and minced

4 each                                    Celery Stalks, ¼ inch diced

1 each                                    Red Bell Peppers, stem and seeds removed, ¼ inch diced

1 each                                    Fennel Bulbs, stems and stalks removed, ¼ inch diced

2 each                                    Fresno Peppers, ¼ in slice

 

1/2 gallon                              Fish Stock

2 cans                                    Tomatoes, diced

1 each                                    Tomato Paste, 3oz can                      

2 ½ cups                                Rose Wine

¼ cup                                     Parsley Leaves, chopped fine

1 TBSP                                  Thyme Leaves, chopped fine

2 TBSP                                  Oregano Leaves, chopped fine

¼ tsp                                      Saffron Threads

 

  1. Place first group of ingredients in a large stock pot over medium high heat.
  2. Cook over medium high heat for 5 minutes or until onions are translucent, stirring occasionally with a large whisk.
  3. Add the remaining ingredients, whisk to combine and bring to a boil on high heat.
  4. Once boiling, reduce heat to medium and let simmer for 45 minutes while cooking the pasta and working on the other ingredients.
  5. After preparing your pasta, and leftover Cioppino Base may be frozen and used at a later date.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAPPARDELLE NOODLES

 

2 quarts                                 Cold Tap Water

2 tsp                                       Kosher Salt

 

8 oz.                                       Pappardelle Noodles

 

1 quart                                   Ice

1 quart                                   Tap Water, cold

 

1 TBSP                                  Olive Oil

 

  1. In a medium sauce pot, combine the water and salt and bring to a boil  over high heat.
  2. Once boiling, add the dry Pappardelle noodles to the pot and stir after 2 minutes to help separate the noodles so that they do not clump together while cooking.
  3. Set a timer for 4 minutes.
  4. After 4 minutes, strain the papardelle noodles in a colander set within a sink.
  5. Gently shake the colander side to side to allow all water to drain from the noodles.
  6. Sprinkle the olive oil over the pappardelle noodles within the colander and toss to coat the noodles thoroughly, and reserve aside to finish the plate once you have prepped the other ingredients.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Chiffonade Basil 

 

1 bunch                                 Basil Leaves

 

  1. Stack the basil leaves like pages to a book.
  2. Using a chef’s knife and clean cutting board, very carefully slice across the leaves widthwise as thin as possible
  3. Reserve to garnish the finished plate of cioppino.

