A Delicious Seafood Stew from The Keeper Restaurant

BUILDING YOUR BOWL OF CIOPPINO
1 each Pappardelle Portion
1 TBSP Cottonseed Oil
1 TBSP Garlic, peeled and minced
1 TBSP Shallot, peeled and minced
3 each Large Shrimp, cleaned and deveined, tails removed
3 each Mussels, cleaned
2 ounces Fish Filet, white fish (diced)
1 each U10 Scallop
1/2 tsp Kosher Salt
1/2 tsp House Pepper Mix
3 ounces White Wine
12 ounces Cioppino Base
1 TBSP Basil Chiffonade
2 tsp Lemon Zest
- Sauté garlic and shallots over medium heat in a large sauté pan for 15 seconds.
- Place shrimp, scallop, fish and mussels in the pan and sauté for 1 minute.
- Add the white wine and sauté for 1 minute.
- Place the noodles and the Cioppino base in the saute pan, and quickly bring to a simmer.
- Once simmering, place the noodles in the center of the bowl, forming a tidy pile. Place shrimp, scallop and mussels around the outside of the noodles so they can be seen.
- Garnish with the herbs by placing it on top of the pasta.
- ENJOY!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CIOPPINO BASE
¼ cup Olive Oil
1 each Yellow Onions, ¼ inch dice
1/2 cup Green Onions, sliced ¼” thick rings, greens and whites
1 ½ TBSP Garlic, peeled and minced
4 each Celery Stalks, ¼ inch diced
1 each Red Bell Peppers, stem and seeds removed, ¼ inch diced
1 each Fennel Bulbs, stems and stalks removed, ¼ inch diced
2 each Fresno Peppers, ¼ in slice
1/2 gallon Fish Stock
2 cans Tomatoes, diced
1 each Tomato Paste, 3oz can
2 ½ cups Rose Wine
¼ cup Parsley Leaves, chopped fine
1 TBSP Thyme Leaves, chopped fine
2 TBSP Oregano Leaves, chopped fine
¼ tsp Saffron Threads
- Place first group of ingredients in a large stock pot over medium high heat.
- Cook over medium high heat for 5 minutes or until onions are translucent, stirring occasionally with a large whisk.
- Add the remaining ingredients, whisk to combine and bring to a boil on high heat.
- Once boiling, reduce heat to medium and let simmer for 45 minutes while cooking the pasta and working on the other ingredients.
- After preparing your pasta, and leftover Cioppino Base may be frozen and used at a later date.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAPPARDELLE NOODLES
2 quarts Cold Tap Water
2 tsp Kosher Salt
8 oz. Pappardelle Noodles
1 quart Ice
1 quart Tap Water, cold
1 TBSP Olive Oil
- In a medium sauce pot, combine the water and salt and bring to a boil over high heat.
- Once boiling, add the dry Pappardelle noodles to the pot and stir after 2 minutes to help separate the noodles so that they do not clump together while cooking.
- Set a timer for 4 minutes.
- After 4 minutes, strain the papardelle noodles in a colander set within a sink.
- Gently shake the colander side to side to allow all water to drain from the noodles.
- Sprinkle the olive oil over the pappardelle noodles within the colander and toss to coat the noodles thoroughly, and reserve aside to finish the plate once you have prepped the other ingredients.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chiffonade Basil
1 bunch Basil Leaves
- Stack the basil leaves like pages to a book.
- Using a chef’s knife and clean cutting board, very carefully slice across the leaves widthwise as thin as possible
- Reserve to garnish the finished plate of cioppino.
