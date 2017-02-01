A Big Game Watch Party Spread Made Easy

CENTRAL MARKET'S ASSORTED HOT DIP BITES:

1 pound Central Market Kale Asiago Hot Dip

2 dozen Brazilian cheese bread puffs

1 cup bread crumbs

1/3 cup melted butter

1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

Cut off tops of cheese bread puffs and fill with spoonful of Kale Asiago Hot dip (or your favorite dip flavor). Combine melted butter, bread crumbs and thyme. Top each hot dip bite with small amount of mixture. Bake at 325 degrees for 10 minutes or until crispy, brown on top and serve.

