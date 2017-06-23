WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

A big announcement from Miss Teen Texas and a surprise giveaway

Go to www,misstexas.org for more information.

WFAA 4:11 PM. CDT June 23, 2017

Go to www,misstexas.org for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories