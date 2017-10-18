WFAA
Close

50 Floor: Get new floors by Halloween!

Get new bewitching flooring at 50 Floor!50floor.com877-50-FLOOR

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 4:35 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

Call (877) 50-FLOOR or go to 50floor.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories