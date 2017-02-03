5 Tips to live Heart Healthy in 2017

2017 has arrived and if you’re part of the majority, I’m guessing your New Year’s Resolution had something to do with being healthier. Here are some tips to help you keep your heart healthy and ticking for many years to come.

Stay hydrated — If you’re well hydrated, your heart doesn’t have to work as hard to pump blood throughout the body. Water helps the muscles work efficiently, allowing them to work with the heart to give your body easier access to the oxygen needed to function properly. You should be consuming at least half of your body weight in ounces of water each day.

Catch some zzz’s (But not too many) — Your body needs six to eight hours of sleep each night to efficiently recharge. Getting nine hours of sleep or more may seem like a good idea, but in reality, it is not recommended. Getting the right amount of sleep results in healthier arteries than people that are sleeping too little or too less. Staying up late might be fun, but make sure you know when to hit the pillow and when to stop hitting the snooze button. Your heart will certainly appreciate it.

Regular check-ups — Don’t avoid the doctor. Preventive screenings and yearly checkups are important as you get older to make sure your blood pressure and cholesterol are within healthy ranges. There are also many other things that your doctor may screen you for such as pre-diabetes and your glucose levels. If you plan on living a long healthy life, make sure you prioritize your yearly visits and take advice from a trusted physician.

Breathe — Is stress getting to you at work, in traffic or at home with the kids? With a full plate and so many things on your mind, it can quickly become overwhelming. It is important to be mindful of your brain’s habits throughout the day. Recognize when you are feeling stressed and evaluate whether or not you truly have reason to be. If you have a long list of responsibilities, write them down on a planner or calendar to get them on a schedule and off of your mind. Waking up to a well-planned day is the best stress reliever there is.

Avoid saturated fats — Your arteries depend on this one. Saturated fats can cause blockages in the arteries with cholesterol by building up in the bloodstream. You can start by taking a look at the nutritional info on the foods you buy at the grocery store. The key is to look at the serving size, then the percentage of daily value of saturated fat. The info on the back is telling you how much is in one serving, not the entire package or box. Choosing leaner cuts of meat can also help you keep your eye on this.

Heart health may be one of the most important things to focus on if you don’t already. Heart disease is the leading cause of death and we could all take better care of our hearts. Understanding how to maintain a healthy heart is the easy part, the hard part is making a conscious effort to keep it healthy long-term. Good Luck, now that you know how to improve your heart health all you have to do is come up with a plan and execute!

By Jeremiah Bailleu

About the Author

Jeremiah is a Marketing/Advertising Coordinator at the Nicholson Clinic. He assists with patient support and customer care for Nicholson Clinic and ReLaunch Nutrition. Jeremiah started with Nicholson Clinic two years ago and recently received his degree in Marketing from the University of North Texas.

