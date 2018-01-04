Alexa Conomos leaves WFAA after 17 years

Daybreak anchors Ron Corning and Alexa Conomos

After 17 years on air in North Texas, Alexa Conomos is leaving WFAA to pursue a new family business venture.

We will miss her, but we are so proud of her for chasing her dreams and being able to spend the late nights and early mornings with her family. This isn't goodbye, it's "see you later!"

We paid tribute to Alexa on her last day anchoring Daybreak:

She and Ron Corning shared their favorite memories on Facebook Live the day before:

© 2018 WFAA-TV