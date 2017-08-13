A painful curve ball for 'Daybreak' anchor Ron Corning

Ron, there are easier ways to take vacation days!



"Daybreak" anchor Ron Corning took a nasty fall coming down hard on his left knee while in Santa Fe, NM over the weekend.



Ron shared the update, along with a few photos on his Facebook page. "Yesterday morning during a house tour I wiped out on a slippery concrete deck and came down squarely on my left knee." wrote Ron.



"911, ambulance, 3-hour surgery, full-length straight-leg cast for 6 weeks,"

There's a long road of rehab ahead for Ron, who will be off the show this week while he recovers from surgery.



"You just never know how quickly life can throw us a curve ball. Thanks to my friends here who gave up all their plans to see me through this, my WFAA family for their support, and everyone back home who has stepped up to help me when I get back."



Your WFAA family and loyal "Daybreak" viewers wish you a speedy recovery, Ron!



Click here to send a get well message to Ron.

















© 2017 WFAA-TV