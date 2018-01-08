9 Gyms & studio classes where you can workout for free

If you've already quit your New Year's resolution (like we might have...) then this is the perfect thing to get you back on the wagon. These studios, located all across the country, are giving some of the best workouts FOR FREE! Let us know which one's you check out!
CORE POWER YOGA – ONE WEEK FREE CLASSES
GOLD’S GYM – ONE WEEK FREE PLUS FITNESS CLASS
ORANGE THEORY FITNESS – FIRST CLASS IS FREE
PURE BARRE – ONE WEEK OF FREE CLASSES
CRUNCH GYM – ONE DAY FREE AT GYM
EQUINOX GYM – FREE ONE DAY AT GYM
LIFETIME FITNESS – FREE ONE DAY AT GYM
24 HOUR FITNESS – FREE WORKOUT GROUP CLASS
LA FITNESS – FREE 3 DAYS AT GYM FOR YOU & FRIEND
