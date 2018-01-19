7 popcorn facts you didn't know to celebrate National Popcorn Day!

The perfect entertainment snack (Photo: PeopleImages.com, (c) PeopleImages.com)

Happy National Popcorn Day! Celebrate this delicious holiday by wowing your friends with these yummy trivia facts!

1. Yearly, Americans eat about 17 billion quarts of popcorn

That could fill the empire state building 18 times.

2. Nebraska is the leading popcorn producing state.

They make around 250 million lbs. a year.

3. Popcorn is the official snack of Illinois.

They have an annual “Popcorn Day” to celebrate.

4. There are about 1,600 popcorn kernels in one cup.

5. 30% of popcorn sales go to movie theaters, stadiums and schools.

6. Yearly, Americans eat more than 200 million boxes of cracker jacks.

7. Fall is the biggest sale season for popcorn.

