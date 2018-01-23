5 things to watch for at the Grammys

Awards season is in full swing and music's biggest night is this weekend! Sunday, Jan. 28, beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST and airing on CBS, James Corden will grace the stage in NYC.

With tons of stars slated to perform it will be an amazing night for everyone, but here's our top picks of what to watch out for!

1. James Corden is hosting

Everyone's favorite carpool driver is in charge, which means things will get crazy and maybe there will be some karaoke...?

2. Cardi B is taking over.

Not only will Cardi B perform on the Grammy's stage, she also is the only female to be nominated in the "Best Rap Performance" category.

3. The biggest battle: Jay-Z vs. Kendrick Lamar

Jay-Z leads the pack this year with 8 nominations and Lamar follows right behind with 7 nominations. Jay-Z could win the big picks of the night: Best Album, Best Song & Record of the Year.

4. Who will win Best New Artist?

The field is tight this year with newcomers like Khalid, SZA, Julia Michaels, Lil Uzi Vert and Alessia Cara.

5. Beyonce is not going to perform.

You've been told.

Daily Blast Live