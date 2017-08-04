Chocolate chip cookie recipe from Instagram-famous Buttercream Bakeshop!

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tiffany MacIsaac, Owner & Chef (Makes 36 to 48 cookies)

Ingredients:

9 ounces Butter

2.33 cups Light brown sugar

.33 cups Sugar

1 tablespoon Vanilla Extract

3 each Eggs

4 cups All purpose flour

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

1 teaspoon Baking Powder

1 teaspoon Salt

2, 4 ounce bars Chocolate, chopped

Procedure:

Place the butter and sugars into a bowl fitted with a paddle attachment and cream on a medium speed until the mixture is light smooth and light. This should take about 4 minutes. Scrape the bowl using a rubber spatula to make sure everything is mixed evenly. Alternatively you can also use a hand mixer. Combine the vanilla extract and eggs, adding the eggs one at a time, mixing fully after each addition. Scrape the bowl again.

In a separate bowl combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add to the bowl of butter and eggs and mix until thoroughly combined. Add the chopped chocolate last, mixing it well.

Divide the dough balls into 1-ounce pieces. It should make between 36-48 depending on how large the dough is portioned. Bake on a cookie sheet at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 8-12 minutes, rotating the tray after the first 6.

