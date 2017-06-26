5 ways to boost your metabolism & lose weight

Z88 2.38281e+007 (Photo: TongRo Image Stock)

Though yo-yo dieting has told us many things, one of the most important tasks is keeping your body healthy - not just dieting! By boosting your metabolism naturally you can lose the weight & stay strong!

1. Don't just cut carbs - add fiber.

Adding fiber to your diet promotes a healthy guy bacteria which helps absorb a lot of bloating that happens in your stomach region.

2. Lift weights!

Don't just rely on cardio. Weight training at least 3 times per week is important to rev your metabolism and burn fat.

3. Eat protein at every meal

Eating more proteins at every meal, even in little ways like nuts and shakes for snacks, stores those calories as muscle rather than fat.

4. Don't be afraid of the night time fast.

Save those late night popcorn snacks and instead try for a 10 - 12 hour fast between your dinner and breakfast every day!

5. Practice healthy mind, healthy body.

it sounds simple, but studies say meditating at least once a day can change your entire heart health & boosts positive choices. Take those 5 minutes to focus on you instead of what you're eating next!

