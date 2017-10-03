Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears over Las Vegas shooting

(Photo: ABC)

With a nation in mourning, late-night hosts grappled with how to address the worst mass shooting in U.S. history Monday night.

Jimmy Kimmel's eyes welled up and his voice shook as he recounted the violence in his childhood hometown.

"It's the kind of thing that makes you want to throw up or give up," said the Jimmy Kimmel Live!host. "It's too much to even process, all these devastated families that have to live with this pain forever because one person with a violent and insane voice in his head managed to stockpile a collection of high-powered rifles and use them to shoot people."

Kimmel castigated Republican leaders like Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan who "sent their thoughts and their prayers today. Which is good. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country."

Then he broadcast photos of over 50 senators who voted against closing loopholes on background checks following the Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre.

"With all due respect, your thoughts and your prayers are insufficient," said Kimmel.

Over at Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Trevor Noah also took on the argument that now is "not the right time" to discuss gun control.

