Hear Anderson Cooper's emotional tribute to Haiti after Trump's comments

Anderson Cooper attends the 10th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ANGELA WEISS, This content is subject to copyright.)

Anderson Cooper and other celebrities condemned President Trump on Thursday following comments he reportedly made questioning why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and other "s---hole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway.

On CNN Thursday, Anderson Cooper called the President's comments "racist" in an emotional segment. Cooper said the people of Haiti, who were granted temporary legal status following a devastating 2010 earthquake, "have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice... than our President ever has."

In November, the Trump administration ended the temporary legal status protections for Haitians, giving them until July 2019 to gain a different, legal immigration status or leave. (Don't see tweets below? Go here.)

"Let me be clear.... the people of Haiti have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice... than our President ever has" Anderson Cooper choked back tears as he reflected on his relationship with Haiti, and its people https://t.co/3arEalkKOM — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 12, 2018

"Let's not kid ourselves. Let's not pretend our dance around it," he said. "The sentiment the president expressed today is a racist sentiment."

Other celebrities, including John Legend, slammed the president on Twitter.

"The president is racist. He has been for his entire public life," Legend tweeted.

The president is a racist. He has been for his entire public life. If you vote(d) for him, you do so because of that or despite that. We need a multi-racial anti-racist coalition to defeat him and try to heal our nation. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 12, 2018

Mr. President, immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and the 54 countries in Africa likely helped build your buildings. They’ve certainly helped build our country. cc @POTUS https://t.co/hv1QYRoRy3 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 11, 2018

Ben Stiller posted several tweets about the resilience of the Haitian people.

Tomorrow is the 8th anniversary of the earthquake in Haiti. Violent dictators, natural disasters and raw injustice have conspired against the dignified, resilient and wonderful Haitian people for decades... — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 12, 2018

Haitians have been a big part of the American melting pot...

In 1990 14% of us Haitians were managerial and professional - lawyers, scientists, teachers, doctors, business managers. By 2010, this figure was 24%.... Haitians are a proud and resilient people and their country isnt — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 12, 2018

A shithole.



Wishing all those affected by the earthquake, the last hurricane and everything else they have had to deal with all the best from our country. #respect — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 12, 2018

The Washington Post reported that Trump made the divisive comments during a meeting on immigration in the Oval Office.

President Trump tweeted Friday, appearing to deny using the vulgar term to describe Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

