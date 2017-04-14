Ethan Couch's Mexico pizza order was a clue on 'Jeopardy!'

Ethan Couch was a clue on Thursday's episode of "Jeopardy!"

Ethan Couch, the notorious “affluenza teen” from Burleson, Texas, once again had his name on the national television stage Thursday evening.

This time, though, it wasn’t for an international manhunt or his lawyers’ latest plot to get him released from jail.

Couch was a clue on the game show Jeopardy!

“‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch was busted in Mexico after cops traced a call to this pizza chain (but didn’t arrive in 30 minutes),” the clue read.

The first contestant guessed incorrectly, but the second contestant got it right.

The answer, of course, is Domino’s. Couch and his mom, Tonya, were found and detained in December 2015 after calling for a Domino’s pizza in the resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

Ethan Couch, who turned 20 on Tuesday, is currently serving a 720-day sentence in the Tarrant County Jail, despite a series of attempts to jump through legal hoops made by his attorneys.

Attorneys Reagan Wynn and Scott Brown most recently appealed to the Texas Supreme Court, arguing that Judge Wayne Salvant didn’t have the authority to send Couch to jail as part of his probation. That appeal was denied Thursday.

The legal team has been fighting the judge’s April ruling for a year. Their motion to remove Salvant from the case was denied in September, and their appeal was denied in February.

Couch made national headlines in 2013 when he killed four people in a drunk driving crash. His lawyers used the “affluenza” defense, saying the Couch family’s wealth prevented him from having an understanding of the consequences of his actions.

