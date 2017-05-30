Dirty, dirty dog: A dude's recap of ‘Bachelorette' week 2

Demario got caught in a lie (Photo: ABC)

Each week, after watching The Bachelorette with my wonderful fiancée, I’ll share my perspective on the drama that unfolds as Dallas native Rachel Lindsay embarks on the unrealistic quest for Mr. Right.

I’m doing this for the guys out there who sacrifice their Monday nights during Bachelorette season. I’m doing it for people who want to laugh with me at the show. And, most importantly, I’m doing it for love.

Here’s what we saw in week two of season 13. (This post contains spoilers. If you didn’t know that until this parenthetical, you should work on your context clues.) Don't see embedded photos, GIFS or tweets below? Go here.

We started the week with 23 suitors for Rachel’s heart. A couple strong cameos, a “get the f*** out” moment and a “to be continued” later, we’re at 22.

It’s tough to know how I’m supposed to feel about this episode of The Bachelorette. On the one hand, it spelled the end for one arrogant jerk (after a comically dramatic exchange). But on the other, we had to watch the “whaboom” guy win at something and we endured a basketball game that would make any sports fan cringe. Let’s break it down.

I’m gonna go a little out of order this week, since Rachel cursing a guy out of the gym was the real highlight here. It happened more than an hour in, but I’m putting it right up top for You the Reader, because I like you.

Demario’s demise

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shows up to coach the guys in a basketball gym. He reaches quite a bit in saying that basketball is a romantic sport, but he’s a Hall of Famer so we’ll let it slide.

The guys are all terrible at basketball (we’ll get to that later), but after the game is when stuff hit the proverbial fan.

Demario’s ex-girlfriend, Lexi, shows up to tell Rachel that Demario still has keys to her apartment and that she has messages proving they were dating when Demario went to meet Rachel on After the Final Rose.

Demario realizes at several points during the discussion that he is totally busted, and hilariously recants his claims that he doesn’t know Lexi. At some point over a span of what seemed like 3,719 interruptions, we learn that Demario and this girl “had sexual intercourse before” but says he left her because she’s “psycho.”

Lexi -- who’s not NOT nutty -- has the ultimate mic drop when she whips out her phone to show text messages from Demario proving he was still in some sort of relationship with her.

Lexi busts Demario (Photo: ABC)

I flip channels just to make sure I hadn’t accidentally switched to the Lifetime network or something. Nope, this was really unfolding before my eyes on ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Rachel, who is “not here to be played,” tells Demario to “get the f*** out” and he cowers away with his tail between his legs, blabbering about how “nuts” the situation is.

Later, Rachel calls Demario a "dirty, dirty dog," and I (kind of) love this show again.

More on the basketball date later.

‘You’re drowning the baby!’

The first group date of the season starts with a game of football and a cookout, and Lucas the “whaboom” guy is as douche-tastic as we remember from a week ago.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis show up to plug the Bachelor franchise, mentioning at least five times that they watch the Bachelor, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. They also present the guys with a “husband material” challenge that involves changing the dirty diaper of a fake baby, vacuuming, pulling hair out of a drain and setting a table.

Lucas, despite accidentally dunking the pretend baby’s head in the water -- which would for sure be criminal negligence in the real world -- wins the challenge, and nothing is sacred anymore. The only saving grace Kutcher’s reaction to the “whaboom.”

Ashton Kutcher's face says, "you're an idiot" to Lucas (Photo: ABC)

“I don’t know what that was,” he says with a befuddled look on his face. “But that was truly an effort.”

Father of the Year celebrates his win by spiking the baby to the ground.

Lucas uses his one-on-one time that night to read Rachel a poem involving atrocious grammar. Then Blake -- the insecure, sex-crazed aspiring drummer -- acts like we’re months into this thing, talking about how he’s fed up with Lucas and pulling out the infamous “right reasons” line.

Lucas, clearly drunk, slurs through a few clichés about whaboom, his brand and who he is before ABC cuts away to a shot of a clown.

Dean giggles his way to the group date rose and gets covered in lipstick when he and Rachel make out immediately after.

Dean gets makeup all over his face. (Photo: ABC)

Gross.

2-on-1 date with an injured dog

Rachel takes Peter on the one-on-one date this week, but not before setting it up as a “two-on-one” date with “a good friend.” That friend turns out to be her injured dog, Copper, and they go to a mortifying event called Barkfest where people swim with their dogs in a community pool.

Rachel says she wants to get to know Peter “on a deeper level,” but her dog is running around the table during dinner so it’s hard to take that too seriously.

Rachel's dog, Copper, joined her and Peter at dinner (Photo: ABC)

The pair then discuss the similar gap each has between their two front teeth, and Peter gets a rose. This date recap really isn’t fair to Peter, who actually seems like a pretty genuine dude, but so goes life.

‘You can either sink with the fishes, or swim to the shore’

I’ll round out a few thoughts about the basketball group date that we didn’t get to earlier.

Everyone except Demario seems to be effectively awful at basketball -- especially unfortunate for them, playing in front of Abdul-Jabbar, one of the greatest players in history who made 19 All-Star games and averaged a double-double over 20 years in the NBA.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gives some instructions to Rachel's suitors (Photo: ABC)

Before the date, Demario drops this genius line: “You can either sink with the fishes, or swim to the shore. And you're about to see who's built Ford tough.”

No one can be sure what that means, but he dunked on Rachel during the date and that’s probably a good indicator.

Another dude dances during live game play, which I’m pretty sure is a travel of some sort. Open your eyes, ref.

The final score was 30-26 and I feel bad for all the people who packed the gym for that game.

Demario, cast away from the show, returns to the mansion to talk to Rachel and we’re hit with a “to be continued” -- something the series made a habit of doing last season. Ugh.

The teaser to week 3 and beyond shows a whole lot of testosterone getting in the way of things, and I can’t wait. However, I’m taking one bachelorette off the market this coming weekend, and will be on my honeymoon for the following two Mondays. Thus, those recaps will have to wait.

You’ll miss them, I know. I’ll miss you guys too.

