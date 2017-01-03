That's a shark: A dude's recap of the 'Bachelor' premiere

Bachelor contestant Alexis wore a shark costume for her introduction on the show. (Photo: ABC)

Oh, the things we’ll do for love.

On ABC’s The Bachelor, a group of 30 women will shamelessly court the same man in a eerily Hunger-Games-esque manner while he moves all but one to the chopping block over a span of a couple months.

In real life, a man will sacrifice his Monday nights to watch all that drama play out in a total stranger’s unrealistic pursuit of a soulmate.

That man is me, you guys, and I’m here to share my experience with you. Guys out there, hopefully this helps provide catharsis or a cheat sheet for any lapses in attentiveness while watching with your significant other. Or, maybe just a chuckle here or there. This one’s for all of us.

Thoughts on the season premiere

As far as Bachelor season premieres go, I would imagine season 21’s debut was less explosive than others. But it still packed a healthy amount of awkward situations and inappropriate one-liners from a group that seemingly contains 19 nurses and 47 red dresses (and a shark costume. Yes, really).

It also planted the seeds for several crops of what will undoubtedly be must-watch TV drama.

The only thing keeping Corinne, the 24-year-old “business owner” with a nanny, from being the premiere’s big talker is Liz, who had a one-night stand with Nick nine months before the show.

Liz is a 29-year-old “doula” (Google tells me that’s basically another word for midwife) and she creates the notion that Nick doesn’t remember her from that night -- the wedding of Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade and Tanner. Liz is wrong, Nick remembers, and it gets pretty uncomfortable from there.

Here's how it all went down:

The show starts with Nick, the Bachelor legend in his fourth foray into this quest for love, talking about some of his flaws during an unnecessary montage of his abs. So we’re already putting the women of America on a roller coaster of emotion.

After we’ve established for the billionth time that Mr. Viall has a somewhat embarrassing track record on the show and it’s summertime offshoot, Paradise.

Nick says he wants to “give America a happy ending” and I thought about turning off the TV but then Bachelor veteran Sean Lowe calls him a “giant toolbag” and I’m back to being gung-ho about this thing.

Limo introductions

After showing a group of girls in a limo, it's time to weirdly pretend they're being brought to the Bachelor mansion one-by-one.

The first girl we meet is Rachel, an attorney from Dallas. She immediately seems too normal for the show and all my fiancée wants to know is where Rachel’s sweet apartment is after they show her vacuuming in her home.

Then it’s a parade of girls who try everything to grab Nick’s attention.

Vanessa who speaks French. Corinne “manages” her dad’s business and has a nanny bring her cucumber snacks. Danielle is a low-talking NICU nurse. There’s a bunch of other nurses. ALEXIS WEARS A SHARK COSTUME. Christen is a stage-five clinger who tells Nick she’s been watching him on TV for three years. Taylor tells him straight to his face that her friends think he’s a piece of s**t.

There’s crude one-liners, because what says “clean family fun” like sexual jokes? Lacey rides in on a camel -- seriously, where did she get a camel? -- and says “I hear you like a good hump.” Astrid comments on her own breasts in German. Another girl’s punchline is that she’s not wearing underwear. One of the many nurses puts on a latex glove and asks Nick to bend over and SHOULD WE BE CONCERNED ABOUT NICK’S SAFETY?

Then there’s utter confusion

Josephine, one of 694 nurses on the show, makes Nick eat an uncooked hot dog. Here’s to hoping she doesn’t recommend that to any of her patients, ‘cause that’s gross.

Alexis, an “aspiring dolphin trainer,” insists that her shark costume is a dolphin even though it’s clearly Left Shark from Katy Perry’s halftime show during Super Bowl XLIX.

Singer Katy Perry performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, ABC)

Because I’m a journalist with integrity, I go to Google to look up dolphin costumes to see if Left Shark is an option -- Left Shark’s SEO has got to be pretty strong, after all.

Honestly, it's not hard to find a dolphin costume that's actually a dolphin costume. #Google #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ahoEi4jjZx — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) January 3, 2017

It doesn’t. Alexis is just confused and destined for either a career in shark training or whatever second career choice is.

First impression rose

Rachel scores the first impression rose, and I maintain she's too normal for this whole thing. Her odds of repeating Dallas native JoJo's Bachelor/Bachelorette success feel slim.

A few other highlights and rose ceremony

Corinne gives Nick a bag of tokens and makes out with his face. Jasmine freaks out and talks to herself by the pool.

Nick says he’s “closer to finding the one” about 68 minutes into the show.

He ends the episode by handing out a few questionable roses and sending home a model and a law school graduate among others. And, in the most predictable final rose ever, Liz gets to stay on the show even after Nick said things were “rocky” with her.

Pro tip from a man who didn’t get dumped by the love of his life: If she ghosts you after a one-night stand, says no to exchanging numbers and things are immediately “rocky” when you reunite, it’s probably not a recipe for lifelong companionship.

Who went home: Angela, Lauren, Olivia, Ida Marie, Briana, Jamine B., Michelle, Susannah.

Looking ahead

The tease ahead to the rest of the season looks juicy. Someone apparently leaks the backstory of Liz's escapades with Nick, and she's in trouble. Rivalries will develop. Corinne is on a mission for carnal knowledge of Nick. And, of course, there's lots of crying.

"My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum." #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/oagv8suRJv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2017

Bachelor Fantasy? Sweet!

What really has me interested this season is ESPN’s Bachelor Fantasy game. Especially after a collapse in the playoffs by my fantasy football team, Saved by Odell, I need a redemption tour in fantasy sports.

Well, I didn’t get off to a hot start. My pick for the first impression rose -- a 26-year-old model from South Carolina -- had a relatively quiet debut before quoting “the great Carrie Bradshaw” in her one-on-one time with Nick, so I knew that pick was doomed.

Overall, I got four out the nine questions right. Props to me for guessing the dress color and taking the unlikely pick that Nick wouldn’t cry. Shame on me for thinking a girl would leave the mansion and that no one would teach Nick how to ballroom dance.

40 points. Rough start in #TheBachelor fantasy. Redeem team next week! pic.twitter.com/lpBgXISavb — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) January 3, 2017

