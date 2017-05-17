Sundance Square's Plaza Palooza features live music, 3D chalk art

(We Talk Chalk)

FORT WORTH -- A free two-day arts festival is coming to Sundance Square in June.

Plaza Palooza is scheduled for Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, featuring 3D street art and live music.

Ten artists will be painting between 1 and 9 p.m. Friday and will finish up Saturday. Their art will remain on display through the rest of the weekend.

“We have put together an energizing lineup of visual and musical entertainment for North Texans to enjoy,” said Tracy Gilmour, director of marketing for Sundance Square. “This festival will offer adults the opportunity to experience emerging, as well as established, popular bands. Another exciting aspect of Plaza Palooza will be the 3D street painting artists from across the country who will create 3D scenes, whimsical portraits, and fictional characters under the umbrellas in the plaza.”

The entire event is free for everyone. Bands will play Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Josh Weathers, Blue Water Highway, and Winston Ramble are just some of the entertainers.

Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, and there will be a craft beer tent available. No outside food and drinks are allowed, as festival-goers are encouraged to eat at local restaurants in the Sundance Square area.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday, June 2

1-9 p.m.: 3D Street Art

6 p.m.: Winston Ramble

9 p.m.: Grady Spencer and the Work

Saturday, June 3

11 a.m.: The Gibbonses

1 p.m. until completion: 3D Street Art

1 p.m.: Brandy Zdan

3 p.m.: The Wicks

5 p.m.: The Powell Brothers

7 p.m.: Blue Water Highway

9 p.m.: Josh Weathers

Go here for more information about Plaza Palooza.

