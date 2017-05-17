Staycation in North Texas this summer

Planning a huge vacation for the family while the kids are out of school this summer is stressful and expensive. Save yourself the hassle and check out our list of awesome ways to "staycation" in North Texas!
MUSEUMS AND AQUARIUMS
- Perot Museum of Science
- Dallas World Aquarium
- Dallas Museum of Art
- Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
- Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
- Kimbell Art Museum
- Ripley's Believe It or Not!
- Amon Carter Museum
- Nasher Sculpture Center
- Noble Planetarium
- UNT Sky Theater
- UTA Planetarium
- Cavanaugh Flight Museum
- Frontiers of Flight Museum
FUN WITH WATER
- Great Wolf Lodge
- Burger's Lake
- https://www.nrh2o.com/NRH20
- Hawaiian Falls
- Hurricane Harbor
- Visit a North Texas lake
GO OUTSIDE
- Dinosaur Valley State Park
- Fossil Rim Wildlife Center
- Ham Orchard
- Trinity River Audubon Center
- Dallas Zoo
- Fort Worth Zoo
- Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch
- Dallas Arboretum
- Cedar Ridge Preserve
- The Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary
- River Legacy Living Science Center
SPORTS
- Texas Rangers baseball
- Frisco RoughRiders baseball
- FC Dallas Soccer
- AirHogs Baseball
- Texas Motor Speedway
- Lone Star Park
SEE A SHOW
- Coyote Drive-In
- Medieval Times
- Dallas Summer Musicals
- Bass Performance Hall
- Casa Mañana
- Winspear Opera House
- Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
- Theatre Arlington
- Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts
RIDE RIDES
FREE FUN
- First Monday Trade Days in Canton
- Fort Worth Stockyards
- Klyde Warren Park
- Fort Worth Water Gardens
- Fort Worth Botanic Garden
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs