Sean Giggy and Rachel's friends watch "The Bachelorette."

Every week a group of 12 women, all friends of "The Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay, meet in Dallas for a watch party.

WFAA reporter Sean Giggy had never seen an episode of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette,” so we sent him to join these women and get their unique insight on Rachel and her journey to find love.

Click the player above to watch.

© 2017 WFAA-TV